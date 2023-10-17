Ozark native eyeing World Long Drive Championship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A Carroll High School graduate is competing in the open division of the World Long Drive Championship.

Sam Judah will compete at the Bobby Jones Golf course in Atlanta to conclude the 2023 WLD season.

He enters as the 16th ranked player out of 128 players competing and will be a two-seed entering day one.

He’s in just his second year competing for the World Long Drive Championship. He has a personal best of 450-yard drive and looks to win it all.

“In a year to pull off a stunt like that would be insane all the training,” said Judah. “I’ve gained 29 miles an hour speed in the past year and a half from all the hard work and training. So, winning it would be insane, it’s a tough uphill climb with the competitors that are in it. It’s going to be a slugfest but man it would feel amazing to come out on top.”

Judah will hit at 11:30 central time on Wednesday as he looks to advance through the five-day championship.

