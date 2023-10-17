News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Enterprise High senior to make world record pull-up attempt
The world record attempt will be made as part of a two-day event, which will also serve as a fundraiser for The Headstrong Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 that provides mental health care support to military members, veterans and their family members.
Dothan man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Gary Thomas said he couldn’t believe his good fortune and that “it’s still sinking in.”
Police make murder arrest in Army veteran’s shooting
Chief Will Benny confirmed the arrest and said an official statement will provide the name of the suspect.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court after pleading not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.
Little Miss Coffee County crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023
Congratulations to the newest Little Miss National Peanut Festival
Glamour Galore: 2023 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
The National Peanut Festival is right around the corner meaning it’s time for the 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
Week 7 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.
