News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Enterprise High senior to make world record pull-up attempt

The world record attempt will be made as part of a two-day event, which will also serve as a fundraiser for The Headstrong Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 that provides mental health care support to military members, veterans and their family members.

Austin Walker, an Enterprise High School senior who is also the Commander of the PT team for...
Dothan man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Gary Thomas said he couldn’t believe his good fortune and that “it’s still sinking in.”

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Police make murder arrest in Army veteran’s shooting

Chief Will Benny confirmed the arrest and said an official statement will provide the name of the suspect.

48-year-old Sirrico Bennett (pictured) is charged in connected to the shooting and killing of...
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court after pleading not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.

Joran van der Sloot
Little Miss Coffee County crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023

Congratulations to the newest Little Miss National Peanut Festival

Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023: Little Miss Coffee County
Glamour Galore: 2023 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

The National Peanut Festival is right around the corner meaning it’s time for the 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

Miss National Peanut Festival crown
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees

Week 7 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Player of the Week

