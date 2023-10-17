Housing voucher applications open in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has opened applications for a housing voucher program.

The program, called the Housing Choice Voucher Program, will help low-income families and people afford housing.

Applications will be open from Oct. 17 at midnight to Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Here’s how to submit an application:

The online preliminary application window will be available 24 hours each day the application process is open.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to have names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, annual income, and assets for all household members ready when applying.

Applications can only be submitted while the wait list is open.

The total annual gross income and family will determine eligibility. The family’s income cannot exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area where the family chooses to live.

A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from 5,000 participants.

“The order of the waitlist is randomized as well and so once we have that waitlist full and it’s put in a random order, we start working through that waitlist to bring folks off and get them vouchers,” said Housing Assistance and Development Deputy Commissioner, Philip Gilman.

“Once an applicant’s name is at the top of the waitlist, DCA will contact the applicant to complete additional information and attend a briefing,” the Georgia Department of Community Affairs said on its website.

This is the first time since 2021 waitlist has been opened to serve more that are eligible, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs said.

The state-run program does not cover Bibb, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton, Glynn, Muscogee, Richmond and Sumter counties. Those counties have locally run voucher programs.

The state says Georgians who apply online should be prepared to answer questions about income, assets, and family size.

