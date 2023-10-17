Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Grandmother charged in baby’s death from toxic dose of medication

The suspect is charged in the death of her 11-month-old grandson. (WPLG, BROWARD SHERIFF'S OFFICE, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH, KAISER PERMANENTE, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WPLG) - A Florida grandmother is facing charges in her 11-month-old grandson’s death after investigators say baby bottles containing a powerful antihistamine were found in her home.

After a year of investigation, the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 53-year-old Tibina Louissant on Friday and charged her with aggravated manslaughter in the August 2022 death of her grandson, 11-month-old Josiah Fenelus.

Louissant was taking care of the baby at her home in Oakland Park when he apparently became unresponsive. 911 was called and paramedics rushed Josiah to a hospital, but he didn’t survive.

Tibina Louissant, 53, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the August 2022 death of her...
Tibina Louissant, 53, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the August 2022 death of her grandson, 11-month-old Josiah Fenelus.(Source: Broward Sheriff's Office, WPLG via CNN)

Months later, the medical examiner’s office determined Josiah died from a toxic dose of cyproheptadine, a powerful antihistamine that is only available with a doctor’s prescription but is also sold as an appetite supplement.

During their investigation, detectives found two baby bottles in Louissant’s home that both tested positive for the drug. The grandmother told detectives she was the only person who made her grandson’s bottles while he was staying with her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Louissant was released after her family posted a $50,000 bond. If convicted, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Little Miss Coffee County crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023
Dothan man believed murdered
48-year-old Sirrico Bennett (pictured) is charged in connected to the shooting and killing of...
Police make murder arrest in Army veteran’s shooting

Latest News

The suspect is charged in the death of her 11-month-old grandson. (WPLG, BROWARD SHERIFF'S...
Grandmother accused of killing baby after powerful antihistamine found in bottles
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
With humanitarian aid blocked at Egyptian border, Gaza draws closer to total collapse
Two people were caught on camera stealing the pumpkins from The Hope Patch in Headland on...
Stolen Fostering Hope pumpkins returned, no charges in theft
City Council members are ready to move forward in hopes of having better communication with the...
Special meeting held to choose new mayor, town clerk in New Brockton