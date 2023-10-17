Gradually Turning Warmer

SYNOPSIS – After another clear, cool, and quiet morning, expect temperatures to quickly warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon under lots of sunny skies. We’ll stay sunny and turn warmer through the middle of the week, then clouds and humidity start increasing ahead of out next cold front and potential rain chance by Friday.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds NNW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°. Winds light N, turning SE late.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 50%

SAT: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 52° High: 75°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts, diminishing to 5-10 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 2 to 4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Outside of an area of showers and thunderstorms being watched for potential tropical development well east of the Antilles over the next few days, the Atlantic basin is quiet with no currently active named storms.

