FBI: ‘Sextortion’ on the rise, especially among teenage boys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI says they’ve seen a massive increase in sextortion cases among children. It’s a crime where adults coerce kids to send inappropriate photos and videos, and when they don’t, they could be threatened.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says just last year, they received more than 10,000 tips about sextortion involving minors. Many cases were with boys; the FBI says those are just the reported cases. There could be more.

Supervisor Special Agent Maria Davis says from 2015 to 2018, there were approximately 5,000 victims of sextortion involving minors, and in 2022 alone, there were 7,000 victims. She says this uptick is alarming, so they’re stressing the importance of having open conversations about talking to people online with your children. Social media apps like Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram can easily be hacked, and your teen might think they’re talking to another teenager, but there could be an adult on the other side of the screen who wants to cause them harm.

“Whether it’s a text message, a video, or a picture, we can’t take it offline, and it’s there forever,” says Davis. “They’ve got to know they have a safe place and someone to talk to because they are scared, they’re embarrassed because, during sextortion cases, the perpetrator will threaten their family, they’ll threaten them. They’ll ask for money. I will put your photo online for the whole world to see.”

If you’re dealing with someone trying to exploit you, law enforcement recommends ending conversations with the person immediately and blocking them. Keep all documentation of your conversations, never send money, and contact the police.

