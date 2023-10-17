Enterprise High senior to make world record pull-up attempt

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise High School senior is looking to, quite literally, put his name in the record book with a display of incredible strength and athleticism.

Austin Walker, who is also the Commander of the PT team for the Enterprise JROTC, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for pull-ups in a 24-hour period. The world record attempt will be made as part of a two-day event, which will also serve as a fundraiser for The Headstrong Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 that provides mental health care support to military members, veterans and their family members.

Walker, who turned 18 on October 13, has trained tirelessly to break the record. He joined News4 Live at Lunch on Monday ahead of his attempt to talk about his personal journey leading up to now.

“When I was 13-years-old, I tried the Marines’ Pull-Up Challenge, and I could not do 20 pull-ups,” Walker said. “I was only able to do 13 pull-ups, and I remember I was so mad that I couldn’t get a t-shirt and so I worked so hard on my pull-ups, and then I realized later last year that I was good at something and I continued to work for it and wanted to take it as far as I could.”

“If I was to break the world record, it would mean that all my effort would be worth something and that I would have taken something you are good at and taken it to as far as you can. So I would become an example to help others to find their own journey and records to break.”

The current Guinness World Record for pull-ups in a 24-hour period sits at 8,008, which was set on November 12, 2022 by Jaxon Italiano of Australia. That record completely smashed through the previous world record of American Brandon Tucker of 7,716, with Italiano setting his 8,008 mark while still having 3.5 hours to spare.

The last major American attempt at the record highlighted by Guinness World Records was by one-legged athlete Anthony Robles, who had already set previous records for most pull-ups in one minute with a 60 and 80 pound pack in 2012 and 2020 respectively. The 24-hour attempt for Robles in May 2022 was unfortunately cut short after 2,721 pull-ups in 9 hours after he sustained an injury to his left bicep.

To challenge some amazing athletes like that, Walker said it best: “It takes a lot of effort to be good at something, but it takes all of your effort to the the best at something.”

Walker will take his shot at history starting on Friday, October 20 at 4 p.m., and will run until Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at CrossFit FXT at 111 South Conner Street in Enterprise.

WTVY News4 will be streaming this challenge in part following our coverage of the 2023 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant Preliminaries on Friday, and will follow along with Walker’s attempt until its 4 p.m. end time on Saturday.

