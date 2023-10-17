Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Death investigation underway in Decatur after baby found dead in dumpster

A death investigation is underway in Morgan County
A death investigation is underway in Morgan County(WKYT)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after a deceased baby was found in a dumpster in Decatur on Tuesday morning.

According to the Decatur Police Department, at approximately 9 a.m. members of the Criminal Investigation Division were dispatched to Wally World Mini Mart, located at 2505 Point Mallard Drive SE, after receiving information about the possibility of human remains being located in a dumpster.

Police say, upon arrival, Investigators found a deceased newborn baby inside of a dumpster on the property.

The baby was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Decatur Police says this is an active criminal investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
48-year-old Sirrico Bennett (pictured) is charged in connected to the shooting and killing of...
Police make murder arrest in Army veteran’s shooting
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Police lights
Butler County wreck claims life of Newton man

Latest News

Join us as we take a look at the latest top headlines!
News4Now: What’s Trending?
On this week’s “Pet of the Week” SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise introduced us to a precious...
Pet of the Week: Wonderful Wally
Tri-State Expo offers two-day cultural education seminar
Tri-State Expo offers two-day cultural education seminar
Pet of the Week: Wonderful Wally
Pet of the Week: Wonderful Wally