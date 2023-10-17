Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

8 arrests made in violent Covington County home invasion

The victim in the Gantt home invasion was shot multiple times
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R) Lydorian Hodges, Ramone Smith Jr., Quabias Jackson, and Le’Vonte Webb.(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three more suspects have been arrested, bringing to eight the total number of people now charged in connection to a violent south Alabama home invasion that left a man critically injured.

On Tuesday, Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman confirmed the arrests of Andalusia residents Hailey Anne Sutton, 19, Gabrielle Cherie Grady, 18, and Elizabeth Rose Mitchell, 22, on first-degree robbery charges.

The latest arrests follow those of five men, who include Troy residents Quabias Nyjuan Jackson, 22, Lydorian Tiguan Hodges, 19, Larenzo Armon Whatley, 24, Le’Vonte Jacques Webb, 23, and Andalusia resident Ramone Tyvon Smith Jr., 20.

The arrests stem from a late Thursday night home invasion in Gantt, the sheriff said. The victim was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspects are being held at the Covington County Jail on bail of $150,000 each. Turman said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-427-4911 or 334-428-2641.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
48-year-old Sirrico Bennett (pictured) is charged in connected to the shooting and killing of...
Police make murder arrest in Army veteran’s shooting
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Police lights
Butler County wreck claims life of Newton man

Latest News

Former District 10 Rep. David Cole turns himself in to Madison Co. Jail
Former District 10 Rep. David Cole turns himself in to Madison Co. Jail
FBI warns of sextortion
FBI: ‘Sextortion’ on the rise, especially among teenage boys
Join us as we take a look at the latest top headlines!
News4Now: What’s Trending?
On this week’s “Pet of the Week” SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise introduced us to a precious...
Pet of the Week: Wonderful Wally