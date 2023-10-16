Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Sunny Days & Chilly Nights Ahead

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – While we kicked off the new week with another day of heavy cloud cover, Monday morning will begin clear, chilly, and breezy as the heavy clouds flow to our southeast. The combination of plentiful sunshine and dry air will provide pleasant afternoons in the lower to middle 70s and chilly nights in the 40s through mid-week. We’re tracking the development of another cold front that can provide beneficial rainfall to our area towards the start of next weekend.

TONIGHT – Clouds clearing overnight. Low near 48°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds NNW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds NNW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 73° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 72° 50%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 75° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking a westward moving tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as it maintains thin organization.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul@zach_hatcherwx@zackwebwx@dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather TeamChief Meteorologist David PaulMeteorologist Zach HatcherMeteorologist Zack WebsterMeteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss National Peanut Festival crown
WATCH LIVE: 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Fatal Crash generic image
Geneva County wreck kills Samson man
Dothan man believed murdered
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Little Miss Coffee County crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023
Roy Jones and Desmond Stapleton are both wanted for Aggravated Assault
Blakely Police searching for shooting suspects

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, October 15, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, October 15, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, October 14, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, October 14, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, October 14, 2023
Lingering Cloud Cover & Temperature Drops
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Friday, October 13, 2023