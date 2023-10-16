Sunny Days & Chilly Nights Ahead

SYNOPSIS – While we kicked off the new week with another day of heavy cloud cover, Monday morning will begin clear, chilly, and breezy as the heavy clouds flow to our southeast. The combination of plentiful sunshine and dry air will provide pleasant afternoons in the lower to middle 70s and chilly nights in the 40s through mid-week. We’re tracking the development of another cold front that can provide beneficial rainfall to our area towards the start of next weekend.

TONIGHT – Clouds clearing overnight. Low near 48°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds NNW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds NNW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 73° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 72° 50%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 75° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking a westward moving tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as it maintains thin organization.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.