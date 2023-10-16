Sunny and Cool Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – The clouds from the weekend are gone, and we’ll have lots of sunshine around the Wiregrass for the next few days. Afternoon highs will be on the cooler side of things today, but some warmer temperatures are back by the middle of the week. We’re also keeping our eye on our next cold front and rain chance by Friday.

TODAY – Sunny and breezy. High near 68°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 44°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 70°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 75°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 75°

FRI: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56° High: 74° 40%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 75°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until this evening. High rip current risk through tonight.* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts, turning NW at 15-20 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 5 to 7 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Sean is now post-tropical and we currently have no active named storms in the Atlantic basin. A disturbance right behind the remnants of Sean will need to be watched for potential tropical development as it approaches the Antilles later this week.

