Send Halloween greeting cards to patients at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spooky season is upon us and what better way to celebrate than to send a Halloween greeting card to a patient at Children’s of Alabama? Help make Halloween special for these young patients with a small gesture that is sure to go a long way.

Three adorable designs are available to choose from, including ‘Hoppy Halloween!’, ‘Happy Howl-oween!’, and ‘Have a Fang-tastic Halloween!’

All you have to do is select the design you want and enter your contact information. Children’s of Alabama will take care of printing and delivering the cards, along with a fun goodie bag for each patient.

To send a Halloween greeting card, click here.

Individual requests or handmade cards cannot be accommodated.

