Police make murder arrest in Army veteran’s shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police charged a man Monday with the murder of a veteran who friends said suffered from acute Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

Chief Will Benny confirmed the arrest and identified the suspect as 48-year-old Sirrico Bennett who has previous arrests.

44-year-old Bernard McClendon was found in the yard of a Persimmon Street home.

Those who live in the neighborhood spotted his body early Saturday, but the shooting occurred several hours earlier.

Court records show Bennett has several prior arrests and his trial on Attempted First Degree Assault charges was continued on September 28.

This story will be updated.

