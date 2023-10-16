FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Briana Jones
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 7 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Braylon Morris, Cottonwood: Morris accounted for seven touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 7 Cottonwood over G.W. Long in a Class 2A, Region 2 contest in Skipperville. Morris rushed for 204 yards and six touchdowns and added 49 yards off 5-of-7 attempts with an 11-yard TD pass.

Jaxon Williams, Headland: 3 of 4 passing, 9 Carries, 113 yards, 2 TDs and 68 yards as Headland Rams took down Carroll for the first time in program history.

Jalen Corbitt, Dothan: Corbitt caught four passes for 101 yards, including a game-winning 70-yard touchdown pass on a double pass play from quarterback Sam Broadaway to Jaden Barnes to Corbitt with 4:14 left to beat Enterprise 21-14.

Ahmod Billins, Abbeville: 10-16 passing for 151 yards, 2 TDs passing, 1 TD rushing in Abbeville’s 54-20 loss to Ariton.

Vote below or on our homepage.

Check out last week’s Player of the Week here.

