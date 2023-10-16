Wiregrass Gives Back
Chilly Start To The Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rather cool weather will be with us over the coming days with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Sunshine will finally give way to partly cloudy skies Thursday, with the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday.

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 43°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 70°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 75° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 72° 50%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 75° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 79° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic.

