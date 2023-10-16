Butler County wreck claims life of Newton man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck in Butler County on October 13 claimed the life of a Newton man.

Clinton Jeffery Watlz, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene according to ALEA.

Watlz’s car collided head-on with a truck on Alabama 106, west of Brantley.

Casey Carroll Callister, 38, who was driving the truck, was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

