Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A music teacher with the Baldwin County Board of Education was arrested today on charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO investigators executed a search warrant at the Spanish Fort home of 30-year-old Bryant Ramey. After a search of his home and personal electronic devices revealed illegal images, Ramey was charged with four counts of possession of obscene matter containing images of children under age 17 involved in obscene acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that investigators do not currently have any information that any illegal activity took place on school property. The BCSO is continuing to communicate with the Baldwin County Board of Education as the investigation progresses.

Ramey is currently employed as a music teacher at Stapleton School, Perdido Elementary/Middle School and Pine Grove Elementary. He had formerly worked at Robertsdale High School.

BCBE Superintendent Eddie Tyler issued the following statement:

“Mr. Ramey has been placed on administrative leave as of this morning. We are working closely with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so as their investigation progresses. Due to this being a personnel matter, we cannot comment any further at this time and all questions should be directed to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.”

The search warrant stemmed from an inquiry that led investigators to believe that Ramey was in possession of child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ICAC Task Force, and the Department of Homeland Security Mobile Field Office, authorities said.

