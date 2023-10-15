Wiregrass Gives Back
Little Miss Coffee County crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023

Your new Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023 is Litle Miss Coffee County Ada Donaldson
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Coffee County Ada Donaldson has been crowned your 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival. She also took home top prizes in community service scrapbook, stage presence, and the interview category.

Little Miss DeFuniak Springs Ella Hicks was first-runner up with Little Miss Ozark Bentleigh Bynum taking home the title of second-runner up

The third-runner up was Little Miss Houston County Keegan Knight

Little Miss Pike County Birdy Stephans won fourth up.

Little Miss Wicksburg Hayden Cox won Miss Congeniality.

The Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant will be Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. News4 will stream both prelims and finals on wtvy.com, the News4 app, Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV.

The Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant will be Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. News4 will stream both prelims and finals on wtvy.com, the News4 app, Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV.

