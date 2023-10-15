Lingering Cloud Cover & Temperature Drops

SYNOPSIS – While we ended the day with clear skies and sunshine, partly to mostly cloudy skies will reappear over the Wiregrass tomorrow afternoon as clouds attached to a low pressure system over the Mid-Atlantic dive into the Southeast. Dry, cool air behind today’s weak cold front will create chilly nights in the 40s and cooler afternoons in the upper 60s to middle 70s for much of the upcoming week. Skies will become cloudless again by mid-week before another cold front builds to provide another day of scattered rain towards the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clouds clearing. Low near 48°. Winds NNW at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 68° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 72° 50%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – As Sean weakens into a tropical depression, the tropical wave following closely behind continues to organize. It will likely become the Atlantic’s next named system in the coming days.

