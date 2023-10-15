Health leaders share ways to spot the signs of child abuse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the National Children’s Alliance, there are more than 600,00 child abuse cases. Child abuse can range from a minor being neglected, emotionally or physically mistreated, or sexually violated.

Deb Schneider, Director of the CHIP Center at Children’s of Alabama, said there are some signs adults should look for.

One thing you can do is pay attention to a child’s clothes and their grooming habits. A child who may wear more clothes when it’s hot could be trying to cover up scars. Or, a child could wear less clothes when it’s cold outside because they may not have access to warm clothes.

Schneider said a child with suspicious injuries, like burns, or a child who always appears to be hungry could be a victim of abuse.

There can also be signs a child is being sexually violated.

“Maybe they started out at school and they’re very active and outgoing, and now they’re withdrawn,” Schneider said “Or a child that was typically quiet now is kind acting very different. A child that has too much knowledge about sexual activities or words that you wouldn’t expect a child of that age to know.”

Monretta Vega, a psychotherapist at Huntsville Psychotherapy and Counseling Services, says there can be many emotional and mental impacts of child abuse as well.

“Leading to symptoms of depression and anxiety, " Vega said. “Negative self-talk, low self-esteem, low image, and then also moments of outwards, like anger, irritability, frustration.”

While there are some signs of child abuse, you must be careful. Sometimes marks and bruises that look like abuse could have been caused by something more innocent.

In this case, Schneider said it’s important for an adult to use their judgment. But Schneider said the easiest way to determine if the child is being abused is if the child says something, even if they are not too direct.

If you suspect a child is being abused, Schneider said an adult should report the abuse to the local Department of Human Resources. If the child’s in immediate danger, they should call 911.

