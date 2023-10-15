Wiregrass Gives Back
Amber Alert issued for two children in extreme danger in Columbus

Missing Columbus children
Missing Columbus children(Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around 6 p.m., an amber alert was issued for two children who are believed to be in extreme danger in Columbus.

According to the alert, the children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were abducted from the Burger King located at 7301 Veterans Parkway at approximately 11:52 a.m. They are believed to be in the custody of Mikaela Harrell last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV bearing the GA tag of #TGS7835.

The alert says the direction of flight is believed to be Ocilla, Georgia.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-987-0994.

