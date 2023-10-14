Week 6 Player of the Week: A.J. Lewis

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a tight race for our Week 6 Player of the Week poll, but with 6,566 votes, the fans selected Ashford’s A.J. Lewis to take home the gold!

The Yellow Jackets athlete went 5-for-8 passing for 175 yards, and on the ground accounted for 132 yards.

In total, Lewis accounted for 307 yards of offense, as well as four touchdowns, en route to Ashford’s 50-44 win over Daleville

