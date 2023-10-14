Samson @ Wicksburg | 2023 Week 7

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Fresh off their first win of the season, the Tigers face a tough challenge on the road as they battle the Panthers. Can Samson continue off last week’s momentum, or will Wicksburg set themselves up better towards solidifying their playoff position in 2A-Region 2?

FINAL SCORE: Wicksburg 55 - Samson 0

