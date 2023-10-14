Rehobeth @ Greenville | 2023 Week 7

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two teams trying to edge out a playoff spot battle it out in 5A-Region 2, as the Rebels take on the Tigers. Can Rehobeth tally their third straight win and set themselves up in a good spot to claim the #4 region seed, or will Greenville spoil the party for their first region win of the year?

FINAL SCORE: Rehobeth 21 - Greenville 18

