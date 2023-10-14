Pike County @ Providence Christian | 2023 Week 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Bulldogs look for a second straight region win as they travel to take on the 3A-Region 2 leading Eagles. Will Pike County remain undefeated in the all-time series between the two programs, or will Providence Christian break that losing trend against the Bulldogs and stick at the top of the region?

FINAL SCORE: Providence Christian 46 - Pike County 26

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.