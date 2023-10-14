Northside Methodist @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Knights are in for a tough task on Friday night as they face off with their 3A-Region 2 foes and rivals from the other end of northwest Ross Clark Circle, the 5-1 Raiders. Can Northside Methodist creep closer to a .500 record after last week’s close loss, or will Houston Academy get the win and continue to stick right behind the region leaders?

FINAL SCORE: Houston Academy 42 - Northside Methodist 7

