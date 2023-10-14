Lakeside @ Lowndes Academy | 2023 Week 7

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WTVY) - The 5-2 Chiefs face stiff competition on Thursday night as they travel to take on the unbeaten Rebels in AISA-A-Region 1 play. Can Lakeside scoop up a second straight W and place themselves in position to challenge for the region lead, or will Lowndes Academy continue to dominate with their eight win of 2023?

FINAL SCORE: Lowndes Academy 51 - Lakeside 7

