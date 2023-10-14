Geneva @ Dale County | 2023 Week 7

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers and Warriors face off with both sides looking to push forward with momentum in 4A-Region 2 with the regular season nearing an end. Can Geneva get back to winning ways after last week’s thumping by the defending 4A state champions, or will Dale County get their first win streak of the season while defending the home grounds?

FINAL SCORE: Dale County 37 - Geneva 30

