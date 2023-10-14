Geneva County wreck kills Samson man
The one-vehicle accident along Alabama Highway 52 took the life of 30-year-old Cecilio Guzman.
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -A Samson man died Saturday morning in a Geneva County vehicle crash, Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed.
The one-vehicle accident along Alabama Highway 52 took the life of 30-year-old Cecilio Guzman.
Adkinson said the wreck happened about 7:45 near Guzman’s hometown.
Alabama state troopers are heading up the ongoing investigation.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.