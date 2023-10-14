Wiregrass Gives Back
Geneva County wreck kills Samson man

The one-vehicle accident along Alabama Highway 52 took the life of 30-year-old Cecilio Guzman.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -A Samson man died Saturday morning in a Geneva County vehicle crash, Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed.

The one-vehicle accident along Alabama Highway 52 took the life of 30-year-old Cecilio Guzman.

Adkinson said the wreck happened about 7:45 near Guzman’s hometown.

Alabama state troopers are heading up the ongoing investigation.

