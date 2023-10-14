Dothan @ Enterprise (FNF Game of the Week) | 2023 Week 7

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The big dogs in the Wiregrass battle it out in a crucial 7A-Region 2 clash, it’s the Wolves taking on the Wildcats. Can Dothan break a three-year losing streak to their Coffee County rivals and create knotted up chaos in the region, or will Enterprise stay at one loss on the year to stay solidly in the #2 seed?

FINAL SCORE: Dothan 21 - Enterprise 14

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.