Cottonwood @ G.W. Long | 2023 Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The top spot in 2A-Region 2 is on the line as the undefeated Bears face off with the 5-1 Rebels. Can Cottonwood even the all-time series in the 20th meeting between the schools and set themselves up for a region crown, or will G.W. Long protect their Skipperville turf and hand the Bears their first loss of the season?
FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood 48 - G.W. Long 15
