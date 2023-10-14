Carroll @ Headland | 2023 Week 7

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eagles are trying to regain their footing as they travel to take on the mighty Rams. Can Carroll bounce back after losing their last two played in a series they have majorly dominated, or is it Headland at home taking firm control of the #2 seed in 5A-Region 2?

FINAL SCORE: Headland 52 - Carroll 22

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.