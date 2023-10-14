Wiregrass Gives Back
Blakely Police searching for shooting suspects

Roy Jones and Desmond Stapleton are both wanted for Aggravated Assault
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLAKELY, GA. (WTVY) - Blakely Police are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects they believe were involved in an October 8 shooting incident.

Roy Jones, 20, and Desmond Stapleton, 20, are both wanted for Aggravated Assault.

BPD is asking that anyone with information call the Blakely Police Department at 229-723-3414 or the nearest law enforcement agency. Those providing information may remain anonymous.

Pike County @ Providence | 2023 Week 7