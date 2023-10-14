Barbour County @ Highland Home | 2023 Week 7

HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WTVY) - The Jaguars have a tough task on the road in Week 7 as they travel to take on the undefeated Flying Squadron. Can Barbour County break their five game losing skid, or will Highland Home dominate their way to 8-0 and stay at the top of the 2A-Region 3 standings?

FINAL SCORE: Highland Home 39 - Barbour County 0

