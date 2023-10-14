Ariton @ Abbeville | 2023 Week 7

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Purple Cats are right in the middle of the pack in the 2A-Region 2 playoff race as they travel to take on a hungry Yellowjackets squad. Can Ariton seize their fourth victory on the season and reclaim some much-needed momentum, or will it be Abbeville breaking their losing skid and creating more chaos for the #4 seed in the region?

FINAL SCORE: Ariton 54 - Abbeville 20

