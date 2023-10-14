Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone...
Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the shooting victims.

Evidence showed that there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Johnson, 18, and Rahkin Graham,18, both face several charges in connection to the incident
Duo charged with rampage that shut down college campus
Prosecutors are taking steps to move the murder case of a 14-year-old charged with gunning down...
D.A. moves to try 14-year-old Pike County murder suspect as adult
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Dothan | 10/13/23
WATCH: Wiregrass rivals Dothan, Enterprise battle in tough 7A-Region 2 clash
Percentages of the sun covered by the eclipse across the continental United States.
Annular solar eclipse happening Saturday
Sports Scoreboards

Latest News

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Israeli military spokesman: Israel to strike Gaza City ‘very soon’
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis is ‘not totally verbal’ amid dementia diagnosis, longtime friend says