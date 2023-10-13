WATCH: Wiregrass rivals Dothan, Enterprise battle in tough 7A-Region 2 clash

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - With just 4 weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, it’s time for the big dogs to play and for momentum to be solidified as teams begin to figure out their fates for postseason play. Two teams looking to control their own fates enter Week 7 for a crucial matchup in the ever-tough 7A-Region 2, and they take center stage tonight. It’s the Enterprise Wildcats hosting the Dothan Wolves.

While just the 5th all-time meeting between the Wildcats and the Wolves, the history of this Wiregrass rivalry is much deeper when you look at the battles Enterprise had with the former Dothan High School and with Northview High School, the two schools that were consolidated to form the present Dothan High beginning in 2019.

The Wildcats and Dothan High Tigers battled 88 times from 1913 to 2018, with Enterprise winning the all-time series 46-39-3 and the series ending with the Wildcats on a seven-game winning streak. Flipping to the all-time series with the Cougars, Enterprise took the all-time nod 28-13, but Northview did enjoy a two-game winning streak to end things before they and the Tigers mixed together to become the present Wolves.

That present series between Enterprise and Dothan started with a Wolves win in 2019 by an impressive 47-9 margin, but three lopsided Wildcats wins have followed in 2020 (42-13), 2021 (48-14) and 2022 (51-28). This 2023 matchup might have the most weight to it compared to previous meetings, with the region rivals both in positive positions as they push closer towards securing their playoff positions.

The Wildcats enter Friday night with a 5-1 record and 3-1 in region play. While Auburn’s has the current #2 slot according to present rankings in 7A-Region 2, it really is Enterprise with everything in their hands thanks to a 17-16 Week 1 win they got over the Tigers.

The only bad mark on the Wildcats season came the following week in a rough 48-7 loss to Central Phenix City, but since then Enterprise has won three straight with region wins over Smiths Station (54-7) and Prattville (49-17) and an easy road victory over Rehobeth (52-6) before their Week 5 bye week.

Dothan’s season has been just as impressive, with the Wolves breaking out with a 5-2 record entering Friday and 3-2 in region play. After two wins to open their 2023 campaign over Carroll (59-14) and region foe Percy Julian (42-6), Dothan barely missed out on handing Auburn a second-straight loss after Enterprise, falling to the Tigers 28-27 in a double-overtime affair in Week 2.

The Wolves rebounded with three straight victories against Prattville (59-24), Smiths Station (66-0) and Baker (35-14), but suffered a Week 6 trip up against region-leading Central Phenix City in a 48-14 loss. Dothan now will try to find a bounce back tonight against their Wiregrass rivals before they enter a bye week in Week 8.

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Wildcats and Wolves is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Dothan | 10/13/23 (WTVY)

