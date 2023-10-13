“Spooky in the Park” to return to Enterprise’s Johnny Henderson Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise’s “Spooky in the Park” is returning to Johnny Henderson Park for the first time in 4 years.

The event has spent recent years in downtown Enterprise, being moved there to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

After calls from the community, the city has decided to return the event to Johnny Henderson Park.

This will allow for more activities without restriction, according to programs coordinator Krista Hooper.

“We are super excited to be bringing this back especially since we have not done it since 2019,” Hooper added about the event.

Spooky in the Park is on October 27th and is free to the public.

