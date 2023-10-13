Skeletal remains found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Jacob City.

Law enforcement said they received information that led them to search a location in that area. While canvassing the area, investigators discovered the skeletal remains.

Investigators said they believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis. However, at this time no official identification has been made according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624.

This is still an active investigation, and a press conference is to follow at a later time.

