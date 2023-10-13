News4 FNF GOTW: Wildcats look to continue region success

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s a big step towards making the playoffs for both Enterprise and Dothan with only a few more region matchups left.

“You got two good teams that, you know, establish the ground game and then you know, try to hit you with some big plays and things like that,” head coach Ben Blackmon said.

Enterprise had a 51-28 win against Dothan inside Rip Hewes a season ago that was key in the Wildcats making the playoffs.

Now they are in the drivers seat to host a first round playoff game, but with two big games the next two weeks they can’t look ahead.

“We’re going to go one week at a time we’re not even worried about what’s next week and the weeks to come and what all the playoff implications is, we’re worried about this game right now,” Blackmon added. “You know, and then when it all comes out, Friday night shakes out, then we’ll figure out where we’re at.”

The team isn’t looking past any opponent, but they do have their eyes on a prize.

“Our goal is to host a home playoff game,” said senior Johntavious Hooten. “That would really be the icing on top of the cake. That’s what we’ve striving for hosting a home playoff game.”

There will certainly be a little extra adrenaline pumping taking on their Wiregrass rival.

“It’s always exciting to play against the team down the road,” Hooten continued. “We’re all ready to play heads, heart ready to just go out there and show them what we got.”

With the first round of playoffs lurking just four weeks away it’ll be a good test for both teams in this kind of environment.

“It should be a great atmosphere, should be a lot of people here in the stands, you know, that’s going to be exciting.”

