New health clinic opened in Clio

CLIO, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, the ribbon was cut on a new health clinic opening in the small Barbour County town of Clio.

The facility offers health exams, full laboratory testing, diabetic services, and much more.

Ursula Wilson is the owner and a board-certified family nurse and diabetes education prevention. Wilson has been serving the Wiregrass for over twenty years and plans to continue to help this rural area.

“I want to bring change to the people’s lives here. I want to give them healthcare they can’t afford anywhere else to get. I want to be within walking distance of a lot of people here who don’t have transportation. I’m also going to help them with their medication,” Wilson said.

Wilson partnered with Barbour County Health Association and secured an “Emergency Rural Grant” From the USDA. The money funded the complete physical premises renovation.

Doors open to patients on October 16. The facility is located on Blue Springs Street in downtown Clio.

