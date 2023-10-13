Lieutenant speaks on gun safety around children, and how it is important.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With recent happenings in the Wiregrass involving youth and guns, Lieutenant Scott Owens with the Wiregrass Safety Center says the most important thing to teach children is that guns are not toys.

“Firearms, regardless of the caliber, can do damage, and whether it is a twenty-two caliber or shotgun doesn’t matter. They are all going to do damage because it is a piece of metal going through the skin, and it will hurt,” Lieutenant Owens said.

Owens has been around guns his whole life. If parents are willing to teach their children about guns, he said first keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

“Never point it at anything you don’t intend to destroy or shoot. Make sure you do not laser anybody or flash anybody with your muzzle. Treat all guns like they are loaded at all times,” Owens said.

One way to ensure extra protection is by buying a standard gun lock.

“What this does is it goes into the barrel through the slide so the slide can’t fully rack forward. So it makes sure that the fire pan can’t touch any ammunition. Ammunition will even go in the gun with these. It is very simple and you can see there is not too much with this construction,” Owens said.

Owens says to make sure the key is nowhere in reach so kids can not unlock the gun lock. Doing these steps can ensure your house is safe and confident around firearms.

“It doesn’t matter how comfortable you think your children are, I encourage everyone to have that conversation with their child. Get you some type of gun safety measure. We have several guns around the house, and they’re all locked up in safes. Just because nobody is immune to an accidental negligence,” Lieutenant Owens said.

Owens said they have gun safety courses at the Wiregrass Safety Center. To register you can go on their website at wiregrasspublicsafetycenter.org.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.