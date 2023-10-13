Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Lieutenant speaks on gun safety around children, and how it is important.

Lieutenant Scott Owens with the Wiregrass Safety Center says an important lesson to remind Wiregrass youth is that guns are not toys.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With recent happenings in the Wiregrass involving youth and guns, Lieutenant Scott Owens with the Wiregrass Safety Center says the most important thing to teach children is that guns are not toys.

“Firearms, regardless of the caliber, can do damage, and whether it is a twenty-two caliber or shotgun doesn’t matter. They are all going to do damage because it is a piece of metal going through the skin, and it will hurt,” Lieutenant Owens said.

Owens has been around guns his whole life. If parents are willing to teach their children about guns, he said first keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

“Never point it at anything you don’t intend to destroy or shoot. Make sure you do not laser anybody or flash anybody with your muzzle. Treat all guns like they are loaded at all times,” Owens said.

One way to ensure extra protection is by buying a standard gun lock.

“What this does is it goes into the barrel through the slide so the slide can’t fully rack forward. So it makes sure that the fire pan can’t touch any ammunition. Ammunition will even go in the gun with these. It is very simple and you can see there is not too much with this construction,” Owens said.

Owens says to make sure the key is nowhere in reach so kids can not unlock the gun lock. Doing these steps can ensure your house is safe and confident around firearms.

“It doesn’t matter how comfortable you think your children are, I encourage everyone to have that conversation with their child. Get you some type of gun safety measure. We have several guns around the house, and they’re all locked up in safes. Just because nobody is immune to an accidental negligence,” Lieutenant Owens said.

Owens said they have gun safety courses at the Wiregrass Safety Center. To register you can go on their website at wiregrasspublicsafetycenter.org.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling...
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.
Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death

Latest News

ribbon cuttin g
New health clinic opened in Clio
The facility offers health exams, full laboratory testing and diabetic services.
New health clinic opened in Clio
Lieutenant Scott Owens with the Wiregrass Safety Center says an important lesson to remind...
Amid gun violence, trained lieutenant promotes safety
paper clover ozark flyer
Dale County 4-H agents gearing up for paper clover fundraiser