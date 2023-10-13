Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Duo charged with rampage that shut down college campus

Jaden Johnson, 18, and Rahkin Graham,18, both face several charges in connection to the incident
Jaden Johnson, 18, and Rahkin Graham,18, both face several charges in connection to the incident(Coffee County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two teens face charges after a confrontation with Enterprise police that locked down a nearby college campus.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Cinema Drive Thursday afternoon where shots had been reportedly fired, but the suspects fled.

Minutes later, they attempted to carjack a vehicle at Enterprise Shopping Center, police said.

The duo was apprehended after a brief pursuit and officers claim during their investigation they recovered discarded firearms.

Jaden Johnson, 18, of Enterprise, AL faces charges that he Discharged a Firearm into Unoccupied Dwelling, Discharged a Firearm into Occupied Dwelling, and Attempted Kidnapping.

Rahkin Graham,18, also from Enterprise, AL was charged with Discharging a Firearm into Unoccupied Dwelling, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Dwelling, Possession of Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Nearby Enterprise State Community College was locked down for about a half hour as a precaution because of the incidents.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.
Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder
According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling...
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
Enterprise State Community College went under a brief lockdown on Thursday.
Lockdown at ESCC after shots fired near campus
David Markel Key (pictured) took the same offer as his codefendants received from prosecutors.
Final defendant pleads guilty to murdering man, wounding pregnant woman

Latest News

Help Hope Live Fundraiser
Help Hope Live Fundraiser
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant kick-off
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant kickoff
ribbon cuttin g
New health clinic opened in Clio
The facility offers health exams, full laboratory testing and diabetic services.
New health clinic opened in Clio