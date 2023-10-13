Duo charged with rampage that shut down college campus

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two teens face charges after a confrontation with Enterprise police that locked down a nearby college campus.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Cinema Drive Thursday afternoon where shots had been reportedly fired, but the suspects fled.

Minutes later, they attempted to carjack a vehicle at Enterprise Shopping Center, police said.

The duo was apprehended after a brief pursuit and officers claim during their investigation they recovered discarded firearms.

Jaden Johnson, 18, of Enterprise, AL faces charges that he Discharged a Firearm into Unoccupied Dwelling, Discharged a Firearm into Occupied Dwelling, and Attempted Kidnapping.

Rahkin Graham,18, also from Enterprise, AL was charged with Discharging a Firearm into Unoccupied Dwelling, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Dwelling, Possession of Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Nearby Enterprise State Community College was locked down for about a half hour as a precaution because of the incidents.

