Dale County 4-H agents gearing up for paper clover fundraiser

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County 4-H agents are gearing up for their paper clover fundraiser. This aids in the Dale County 4-H foundation.

Each year they partner with Ozark Tractor Supply, where supporters can buy a paper clover for a dollar. The paper clover gets hung up on the window.

Dale County Extension Coordinator Melissa Yoynich says the funds raised will cover project supplies, and bring more community service opportunities for children involved.

“It will cover those scholarships, and the funds might be also used for projects wise while going into those schools. Tractor Supply has worked on this campaign with us since 2010 I believe. We know about ninety percent of paper clover proceeds go directly back to Alabama youth,” Yoynich said.

The last day to buy a paper clover is October 15th.

