Congressman Barry Moore’s friend could become next House speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVY) - Congressman Barry Moore’s choice for House speaker looks more promising after the leading candidate pulled out of the race late Thursday. Steve Scalise lacked votes to secure the seat.

Moore, an Enterprise Republican, supported Jim Jordan over Scalise, believing he is the obvious choice to unite lawmakers following last week’s ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

“Over the time I’ve been here, I’ve seen him as a fighter,” Moore said of his friend Jordan. “He takes a stand on things he believes in.”

Scalise barely outscored Jordan during Wednesday’s nomination but lacked the 217 votes needed in the full House.

With Scalise out, Jordan apparently becomes the leading candidate to replace McCarthy.

“He’s a man you can trust,” Moore told News4 of Jordan.

Whomever becomes speaker, Moore believes first on their agenda should be unite lawmakers in their support of Israel in that country’s fight against Hamas.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.