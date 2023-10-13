Wiregrass Gives Back
Congressman Barry Moore’s friend could become next House speaker

Barry Moore issues a video statement to News4 on speaker selection.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVY) - Congressman Barry Moore’s choice for House speaker looks more promising after the leading candidate pulled out of the race late Thursday. Steve Scalise lacked votes to secure the seat.

Moore, an Enterprise Republican, supported Jim Jordan over Scalise, believing he is the obvious choice to unite lawmakers following last week’s ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

“Over the time I’ve been here, I’ve seen him as a fighter,” Moore said of his friend Jordan. “He takes a stand on things he believes in.”

Scalise barely outscored Jordan during Wednesday’s nomination but lacked the 217 votes needed in the full House.

With Scalise out, Jordan apparently becomes the leading candidate to replace McCarthy.

“He’s a man you can trust,” Moore told News4 of Jordan.

Whomever becomes speaker, Moore believes first on their agenda should be unite lawmakers in their support of Israel in that country’s fight against Hamas.

