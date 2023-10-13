Clearing Skies on the Way

SYNOPSIS – The heavier rain is long gone, but cloudy skies and misty conditions continue to hang around most of the Wiregrass this morning. That mist should start to fade away by the afternoon, but clouds continue to stick around into the overnight hours tonight. We’ll turn sunnier and warmer on Saturday as a front passes through, then textbook fall weather settles in through much of next week.

TODAY – Cloudy with occasional mist and drizzle through the morning. High near 72°. Winds NE at 5 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Clearing skies. Warmer. High near 83°. Winds WNW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 71°

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 48° High: 67°

TUE: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 43° High: 68°

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *High rip current risk through Saturday morning.* Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 to 4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Sean is a little more organized this morning and back up to tropical storm strength. It looks like wind shear and drier air will eventually get the best of it later this weekend as it dissipates over the open Atlantic. Still watching another wave not too far behind it for potential tropical development over the next several days.

ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE – Tomorrow will be a very interesting day for those that like to look at the skies. An annular solar eclipse will take place over the United States on Saturday, with the total eclipse occurring over the Pacific Northwest, through the Four Corners, and western Texas. We’ll get a partial solar eclipse that peaks at 59% sun coverage at 12:14 tomorrow afternoon. There will be a noticeable decrease in sunlight compared to the rest of the day, but we won’t get the full experience of a total solar eclipse here across the Wiregrass. Use proper protection when viewing the eclipse. Wear eclipse-viewing glasses. Regular sunglasses will not provide the protection to your eyes that you need. The eclipse ends at 1:50 PM and it turns into a normal day again from there.

