Changeable Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – We’ll see changeable weather over the coming days, so be prepared! Some sun returns Saturday as we hit the lower 80s, with low clouds to return Sunday, along with cooler air. We’ll clear out for the new work week, but temperatures will be chilly.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 62°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds WNW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 53°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 70° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 67° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 72° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Tropical Storm Sean and a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic.

