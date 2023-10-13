Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

All of Us health research program comes to Dothan

The All of Us program hopes to develop the latest in medical breakthroughs and get a better look into the health of underrepresented areas like the Wiregrass.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new health research program has made its way to Dothan to develop the latest in medical breakthroughs and enrollment is open.

The program, All of Us, aims to get a better look into the health of underrepresented areas like the Wiregrass.

The way they do that is through participants who share their health records and more so that researchers can get a better look at why people stay healthy or get sick.

Beth Ruf, the director of affiliate and pop-up clinics at UAB, said that getting All of Us to rural areas is a continuous effort.

“So much research has been done that has not included many underrepresented people in biomedical research,” Ruf said, and this program is trying to remedy that.

UAB and All of Us have noted an overwhelming response in terms of interest in Dothan already. They hope that interest spreads to other areas in the wiregrass.

The program is in the Health Center South building and interested participants can get more information by calling (205) 224-2946 to speak with the site director or visit joinallofus.org.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling...
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.
Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death

Latest News

The All of Us program hopes to develop the latest in medical breakthroughs and get a better...
New health research program in Dothan
The school is celebrating National School Lunch Week by embracing the theme of "Level Up School...
Holly Hill Elementary levels up school lunch
Champions of Hops is a 5k, 10k, and one-mile walk in support of the Southeast Health Cancer...
Southeast Health Foundation gives back to the Wiregrass
The foundation is on a quest to promote and advance healthcare and wellness served by Southeast...
Southeast Health Foundation gives back to the Wiregrass