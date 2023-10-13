All of Us health research program comes to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new health research program has made its way to Dothan to develop the latest in medical breakthroughs and enrollment is open.

The program, All of Us, aims to get a better look into the health of underrepresented areas like the Wiregrass.

The way they do that is through participants who share their health records and more so that researchers can get a better look at why people stay healthy or get sick.

Beth Ruf, the director of affiliate and pop-up clinics at UAB, said that getting All of Us to rural areas is a continuous effort.

“So much research has been done that has not included many underrepresented people in biomedical research,” Ruf said, and this program is trying to remedy that.

UAB and All of Us have noted an overwhelming response in terms of interest in Dothan already. They hope that interest spreads to other areas in the wiregrass.

The program is in the Health Center South building and interested participants can get more information by calling (205) 224-2946 to speak with the site director or visit joinallofus.org.

