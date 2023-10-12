Staying Cloudy and Cool

SYNOPSIS – Rain that fell across the Wiregrass yesterday afternoon and last night is coming to an end this morning, but some misty conditions could continue as overcast skies and humidity continues to hang around. Cloudy, humid, and breezy conditions won’t allow us to warm up very much this afternoon, but we’ll gradually turn warmer through Saturday as increasingly more sunshine settles back into the region. Another cold front passes through on Saturday, and we’ll see textbook fall weather to close out the weekend and head into the opening half of next week.

TODAY – Cloudy with some lingering mist at times. Breezy. High near 66°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – Small chance of early morning light rain, then mostly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds N at 5 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 85°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 72°

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 48° High: 70°

TUE: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 45° High: 70°

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory through this afternoon.* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20 kts, diminishing to 10-15 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 6 to 8 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Sean has weakened to a tropical depression as dry air and wind shear continue to keep the storm disorganized. It is expected to dissipate over the open Atlantic over the next couple of days. Another tropical wave is moving away from the coast of Africa and could become our next tropical system over the next several days.

