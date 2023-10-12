Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder

In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.
In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another suspect in a downtown Dothan shooting last weekend surrendered overnight, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall confirmed.

Zackary Dale Easton becomes the second man charged in Saturday’s death of Jaquez Octavious Hill. The 20-year-old Midland City man was targeted as he walked from a Foster Street bar to his car, police said.

20-year-old Jacob Warren Crisostomo of Slocomb surrendered on Tuesday. Still sought is Chase Lee Easton, who is Zackary’s brother.

In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.

He and Crisostomo were placed in the Houston County Jail.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling...
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case

Latest News

City Council members are ready to move forward in hopes of having better communication with the...
New Brockton undergoing changes to fill vacant positions
City Council members are ready to move forward in hopes of having better communication with the...
New Brockton undergoing leadership changes
The incident happened late Wednesday night on Coot Adams Road between Ashford and Cottonwood.
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
Attorneys for the city of Dothan and former employee Larry Patrick in court on October 11,...
Judge mulls lawsuit filed by man whose name Dothan city hall forged